Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Kevin Watkins sought for domestic violence

U.S. Marshals are searching for 36-year-old Kevin Watkins and say he has a lengthy criminal history.

The marshal on the case said Watkins is wanted for a domestic violence charge that involves strangulation and suffocation, as well a probation violation.

"When I see a case like this, it’s very alarming that someone with such a history is still out on the streets running," said the marshal. "Looking at the 28-page rap sheet, he’s a very sorry individual."

U.S. Marshals said, in 2019, police responded to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for reports of a battery incident. Prosecutors said the female victim was a patient inside the hospital. Watkins went to see her, the two got into an argument, and authorities said Watkins put his hands around her neck.

"She stated that he had strangulated her, and she lost breathing ability for quite a while," the marshal said.

Kevin Watkins

Prosecutors said Watkins stopped when hospital staff came to the room and then ran away. However, he later called the victim while police were in her room to yell at her.

U.S. Marshals said Watkins is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Watkins' last known address is near 41st and Center in Milwaukee, and he's believed to still be in the Milwaukee area.

"If you are helping him, I would not help him anymore," said the marshal. "You could find yourself in trouble with the law for aiding and abetting."

Anyone with information on Watkins' whereabouts is urged to call the U.S. Marshal tipline: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.