Wisconsin midterms: Why results may take time

The midterm elections are Nov. 8, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission says your vote is safe. On Tuesday, you will decide who will help lead our state and our country.

On the eve of the election, nerves were high as candidates crisscrossed the state and voters prepared to cast their ballots.

"Elections don’t happen behind closed doors," said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Wolfe said transparency and safety are top priorities.

"We are prepared to work with law enforcement or other security partners to ensure that every qualified voter who wants to can exercise their right to vote on Tuesday," said Wolfe.

Photo IDs are required to vote.

If you're not sure where to cast your ballot, visit the MyVote website. You can type in your address, and it will tell you your polling place.

If you haven't registered, you can do that on Tuesday. Just bring an official document with proof of residency to your polling place.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you can still cast your ballot.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says don't expect results right away.

"Election officials prioritize accuracy over speed, always, on election night when tallying the unofficial results," said Wolfe.

Election officials say they're working with state and federal security agencies against cyber and physical attacks, trying to make sure Tuesday is safe and secure.

"We prepare for all sorts of things as we head into an election," said Wolfe.

You can also see exactly who will be on your ballot. Just go to the MyVote website and type in your address.