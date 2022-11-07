Wisconsin midterms: Voter intimidation, violence threats concern some

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the Brennan Center says Wisconsin is one of 10 states where the risk of election disruption is especially high. A Reuters nationwide poll found 40% of voters were worried about voter intimidation or threats of violence.

Wisconsin clerks have plans to keep you safe without intimidation.

"We’ve always had good success with our poll watchers," said Marie Moe, Portage clerk and president of the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association.

Wisconsin law allows anyone, other than a candidate up for election, to observe the election.

"It’s really encouraging that so many people want to be engaged with the election process and want to observe it firsthand, and I think that the parties that train observers, they take that very seriously," said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Forward Latino is training poll watchers.

"This is democracy," said Yolanda Adams, Forward Latino. "It’s the freedom to vote and to vote without intimidation."

They’ll also have six teams across the state.

"We’ll be watching for any electioneering going on in the polling place or directly outside of the polling place," said Adams. "Is there anybody trying to speak to voters as they are coming through the door? While they’re in there waiting?"

The group will also have a bank of attorneys taking calls on Election Day.

"There’s been so many unfounded accusations with regards to election integrity, so when we go to observe elections, we’re not just doing it for the Latino community," said Darryl Morin, Forward Latino. "It’s for everyone."

In Arizona, armed men dressed in tactical gear watched drop boxes while Wisconsin clerks ready contingency plans.

"We don’t plan on there being any problem, but we’re always prepared," said Moe.

Wolfe welcomed election observers but said there are limits.

"If there are instances of individual, isolated incidences in polling places, I think that our chief election inspectors are trained and are aware of their statutory ability to be able to control that disturbance or ask someone to leave if it does rise to that level," said Wolfe. "If a voter’s being approached by somebody who’s not an election official within the polling place, that’s inappropriate, and that’s something they should bring to the attention of the election workers, of the poll workers."

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says poll watchers cannot question you. They cannot ask to see your ID. That is only the job of poll workers.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission debated giving clerks guidance on poll watchers, but the bipartisan commissioners didn’t agree on sending a note to clerks.

Wisconsin election observers must check in with the polling place’s chief inspector. They can’t use cameras during voting. They can challenge a voter's eligibility if they have a reasonable basis, but they have to raise their objections with election workers.