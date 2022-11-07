Wisconsin midterms: US Senate candidates work to sway voters

The race for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat is going down to the wire. Republican Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are working to sway voters.

"What do you think of the Ron mobile?" Johnson asked supporters on Monday, Nov. 7.

"All gas, no breaks for the next 35 hours or so," Barnes said.

On Monday morning, Barnes talked with canvassers before making stops in Green Bay and Madison.

"I can guarantee you we have not been outworked. We’re leaving no stone unturned," Barnes said.

With the help of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Johnson talked with supporters in Waukesha Monday afternoon.

"Do you want him representing you?" Johnson asked supporters.

The two candidates are sharing different stances on the economy, abortion, energy and more. The campaign attacks are sharpening as things come down to the wire.

"There’s a candidate, myself, who is going to look out for working people. There’s the incumbent who has only looked out for himself for the last 12 years," Barnes said.

"He’s never had a real job in the private sector. I know his mom was a teacher and his dad worked third shift, by the way I worked all shifts for about five to six years," Johnson said.

The candidates are urging people to vote Tuesday – and both are mentioning freedom in their final pitches.

"It’s a fight for freedom, it’s a fight for fairness as well. Ron Johnson is on the wrong side of that equation," Barnes said.

"This is a fight for freedom. It’s not somebody else's fight it is our fight, and it is absolutely a fight we have to win," Johnson said.