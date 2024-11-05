Live election results: Wisconsin school referendums to watch

The Brief Dozens of southeast Wisconsin school districts asked voters for tens of millions of dollars. A number of ballot referendums seek funding for repairs and construction projects.



Dozens of school districts in southeast Wisconsin asked voters for tens of millions of dollars in funding on the Nov. 5 ballot. Here are some referendums FOX6 News previously covered and what to know about each as votes come on Tuesday night.

A referendum asks if voters support a $145 million construction project for Franklin High School.=

Franklin Public Schools said the job market is demanding access to technical education classes and skills, but that's hard to do when lab space is limited. Superintendent Annalee Bennin said the high school's existing lab space is more than 50 years old and there is a waitlist for classes in construction, manufacturing and agriculture.

If the referendum passes, $123 million would go toward the high school and build things like a technical education shop, a five-court field house and additional classrooms and parking. It would cost taxpayers anywhere from $82 to $410 more per year depending on the property value of their homes.

The first question asks voters to approve a $16 million increase for the next school year. It would allow the school district to pay teacher salaries and benefits. The second question would help fund district projects. If approved, the district would get $60 million over the next two decades.

This comes after the district made a big mistake in its budget. In August, FOX6 News obtained documents showing leaders put about $9.3 million aside for the current school year. But really, the district needed to budget more than $13 million.

Fixing the problem all depends on the fate of the referendum. If it doesn't pass, leaders said they will have to slash jobs and insurance benefits.

Taxpayers are being asked for more than $250 million. Superintendent Conrad Farner said Arrowhead High School is showing its age.

After a year of surveys and studies, Farner said the school board settled on two referendums for the November ballot. They include a nearly $2 million annual operations referendum over the course of four years to pay for things like utilities and special education – and a $261 million facilities referendum to consolidate Arrowhead's split campus into one new school. Currently, Farner said students have to walk three-quarters of a mile between the north and south campuses.

After the district failed to get a $102 million referendum passed in April, Superintendent Joe Koch said the school board came up with a leaner pitch to voters for the November ballot.

The new $89 million plan would allow for larger classrooms. Sixth graders would join their seventh- and eighth-grade peers in the building to free up space at the elementary school level.

If the referendum doesn’t pass on Tuesday, Koch said his team will have a meeting first thing on Wednesday to try and figure out "Plan C." If approved, district officials said the average homeowner in the village will pay an extra $100 per year in taxes.

To find results for other school referendums in southeast Wisconsin, visit the FOX6 News election results page.