Franklin High School referendum; voters to decide on $145 million project

If you live in Franklin, you'll see a referendum on your ballot in the fall.

It asks if voters support a $145 million construction project for Franklin High School.

It's a career gaining traction as more students express interest in technical education classes, like construction and autos. Take it from these Franklin High School students who kicked off the sixth annual home build project on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

"I’ve always been into construction," senior Hailey Sabsta said. "My dad remodels houses."

Franklin Public Schools said the job market is demanding great access to these skills, but that's hard to do when lab space is limited.

"I started taking shop classes at the middle school and the high school, and I’ve really enjoyed it," senior Miranda Ganter said.

Superintendent Annalee Bennin said the lab space is more than 50 years old because of tight spaces and safety concerns.

"It needs to be bigger, safer, better lighting to give more opportunity," Bennin said.

Bennin said there is a waitlist for classes like construction, manufacturing and agriculture.

"Getting the space in this building that allows for more students to be in that – in a safer environment," she said.

The referendum will ask voters to support the $145 million project to update and expand the high school.

If the referendum were to pass, $123 million would go towards the high school and build things like a tech ed shop for classes like construction, a five-court field house and building more classrooms and parking.

A survey commissioned by the school district shows 64% of people support the referendum. Some voters who didn't want to go on camera disagree, and say it's overspending.

It will cost taxpayers anywhere from $82 to $410 a year depending on the property value of their homes.

The school district has community sessions planned for October for voters to ask questions.