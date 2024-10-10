Wauwatosa School District $60M referendum; public meeting Thursday

The Brief Voters in Wauwatosa will consider passing a multi-million dollar referendum on their ballots in November. An information session will be held Thursday night, Oct. 10 at Underwood Elementary School. If approved, the district would get $60 million over the next two decades.



Voters in Wauwatosa will consider passing a multi-million dollar referendum on their ballots in November. An information session will be held Thursday night, Oct. 10 at Underwood Elementary School. Leaders will answer any questions voters may have.

The referendum proposes a tax hike to keep schools open. It will appear in two questions on your ballot in November.

The first question asks you to approve a $16 million increase for the next school year. It would allow the district to pay teacher salaries and benefits. The second question would help fund district projects.

If approved, the district would get $60 million over the next two decades. This comes after the district made a big mistake in its budget.

In August, FOX6 obtained documents showing leaders put about $9.3 million aside for the current school year.

But really, the district needed to budget more than $13 million. Fixing the problem all depends on the fate of the referendum. If it doesn't pass, leaders say they will have to slash jobs and insurance benefits.

Upcoming information sessions:

October 15, 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary

October 22, 5:30 p.m. at Wilson Elementary