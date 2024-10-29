Mukwonago school referendum; Park View MS future in voters' hands

The Brief Mukwonago voters will cast their ballots for and against a school referendum when they head to the polls this November. The referendum is for an $89 million plan for larger classrooms in the district. Nearly half of all voters in the village have already cast their ballots on this issue.



Nearly half of voters in the Village of Mukwonago (44%) have already cast their ballot as of Tuesday, Oct. 29. They are set to decide the future of Park View Middle School – for the second time this year.

"Every referendum is an uphill climb," said Superintendent Joe Koch.

Mukwonago's Park View Middle School Mustangs are nearing the home stretch of a different kind of horse race.

"I know that this is a lot of work and a sacrifice for our community, but it is something that we do need right now," Koch said.

After the district failed to get a $102 million referendum passed in April, Superintendent Koch said the school board came up with a leaner pitch to voters for the November ballot.

"We’re looking to build 210,000 square feet of new school building," Koch said.

The new $89 million plan would allow for larger classrooms. Sixth graders would join their 7th and 8th-grade peers in the building to free up space at the elementary school level.

"That water pipe comes down from the ceiling, water comes down through our classroom and out the building," said Principal Luke Spielman.

Speilman showed FOX6 News how rainwater is drained from the roof – and even that has issues.

"Those are roof nails?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"Yup," Speilman replied.

"Poking through?" Lemoine asked.

"Of a roof replacement," Spielman answered.

Speilman said band instruments are kept in the hallway. In robotics class, a quarter of the room is taken up by HAVC equipment. The list continues in the basement and in the gym, which looks and smells its age.

Voters FOX6 News approached on Tuesday did not want to talk, but their opinions dot front lawns all over the village. One way or another, the finish line to this race is within sight.

If this doesn’t pass on Tuesday, Superintendent Koch said his team will have a meeting first thing on Wednesday to try and figure out ‘Plan C.’

If approved, district officials said the average homeowner in the village will pay an extra $100 a year in taxes.