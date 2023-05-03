Wisconsin Humane Society expansion, Kenosha merger announced

Officials at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) and Kenosha’s Safe Harbor Humane Society (SHHS), also known as the Kenosha County Humane Society, on Wednesday, May 3 announced a merger involving the two organizations.

In a news release WHS said its acquisition of SHHS will "strengthen their work for animals and families by becoming a part of the Wisconsin Humane Society."

WHS said SHHS leadership approached them in 2022 about ways to "ensure the continuation of animal sheltering and other services in the Kenosha community." The Kenosha County organization faced economic challenges that threatened the future of its work.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Services for animals and families will continue uninterrupted in the Kenosha community, WHS said. The two organizations have worked together over the past several months to solidify plans for the acquisition.

This acquisition marks the fifth organization that has approached the Milwaukee-based organization to explore a merger, the release said. In 2004, WHS acquired the Ozaukee Humane Society, and in 2013, it acquired the Countryside Humane Society in Racine. Both the Bay Area Humane Society in Green Bay and the Door County Humane Society became part of WHS in 2018.

The boards of both organizations voted unanimously in April to approve the acquisition of Safe Harbor by WHS, pending final stages of due diligence, including agreements with municipalities as well as satisfactory title reports on real estate. WHS hopes to close the transaction as early as May 31.