Friday forecast has Wisconsin football teams scrambling

Mother Nature will be a bad matchup for high school football games Friday, and coaches said rescheduling them is a must.

The games are the last of the regular season, and playoff brackets are set to be released Saturday. It's why some coaches scrambled to take the field ahead of the rain.

The Greenfield High School Hustlin' Hawks practiced in the rain Thursday in anticipation of wetter conditions tomorrow.

"We decided to move the game forward because we didn’t want anyone to get injured," said head coach Mike Kubes.

Greenfield plays on a natural grass field. Kubes said it can get slippery and dangerous, so they moved Friday's game against Cudahy up to 5:30 p.m. from 7 p.m.

"Maybe with the playoff seedings we might be able to host a home playoff game, so we want to try to keep our field as good as possible," he said.

Kubes explained the WIAA has strict rules, so a weather delayed game that is not played until Saturday would not count toward playoff seeding.

"Everyone is kind of scrambling throughout the state right now," the coach said.

That includes the Martin Luther High School athletic director, Corey Scheel.

"Finding a surface where I know we’re going to get the game in for sure is what I was really running around to do yesterday," he said.

Martin Luther has a grass field, too. Now, the team will play against Luther Prep at Whitnall High School, which has a turf field.

"Because of the playoff implications, because of the conference championship implications for Luther Prep actually, it’s a very important game," said Scheel.

It's not just football Scheel has to think about; other sports use the field, too.

"Lots of rain, our field doesn’t hold up as well," he said.

Some teams played Thursday night, including Catholic Central and Waterford. Coaches playing Friday hope the rain will hold off until they get through their games.