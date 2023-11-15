Wisconsin gun deer hunt forecast; what to expect this weekend

article

Wisconsin's gun deer season opens Saturday, Nov. 18 – and the forecast is looking like smooth sailing.

There should be lots of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees for southeast Wisconsin. A few more clouds are possible on Monday, Nov. 20 with temperatures also getting slightly cooler.

Importantly, low temperatures will flirt with freezing just about each morning. Wind speeds will be southwest 10-15 mph on Saturday, and north to northeast 5-10 mph on Sunday.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, post-hunt deer population 2022 estimates the total white-tailed deer population sits at nearly 1.7 million within a 95% confidence level. This would be by far the highest numbers statewide going back to 1960 estimates.

Population numbers from the DNR, published in a paper by Donald Waller from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2018, put the 1960 post-hunt deer population at just under 400,000.

Male White-tailed Deer at County Grounds Park, photo taken by John Seibel.

In the last 60 years, the deer population in Wisconsin has just about quadrupled. This ballooning of the herbivore population is a big reason hunters are vital for the management of the overpopulation of white-tailed deer.

Since 2000 though, total gun licenses sold in Wisconsin have dropped from 602,791 people to 554,898 people in 2022 – a 7.9% decline in total licenses in the last 22 years.

We Energies: Inspect cabin heating systems

We Energies is reminding deer hunters to thoroughly inspect the heating systems in their cabins.

According to We Energies, a quick check can prevent a dangerous or even fatal buildup of carbon monoxide. The invisible, odorless gas is caused by the improper burning or venting of fuel. The number one way to safely stay warm in a cabin is to install a carbon monoxide detector or check existing detectors to make sure they are working.

Credit: Wisconsin DNR

In addition, hunters should:

Check heating vents, flues and chimneys to make sure they are clear. Remove any debris or animal nests from them.

Inspect fuel-burning appliances.

Never use a portable electric generator indoors.

It’s also a good idea to learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include:

A sudden flu-like illness.

Dizziness, headaches or sleepiness.

Cherry-red lips and an unusually pale complexion.

Nausea or vomiting.

A fluttering heartbeat.

What to do if there’s a problem

Hunters who suspect someone may be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should move them into fresh air as quickly as possible and call 911. For more safety tips, visit the We Energies website.