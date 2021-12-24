Governor's Mansion holiday decorations honor heroes, history

Gov. Tony Evers and first lady Kathy Evers shared a virtual video tour of the 2021 Governor's Mansion holiday decorations.

The decorations honor the nation's heroes, recognize the diverse stories of Wisconsin and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the residence's groundbreaking.

"Each year, the Executive Residence is decorated to honor and share the story of folks across Wisconsin, and this year we honor our nation’s heroes and the more than 340,000 veterans across our state," Gov. Evers said in a news release. "We want to extend our sincere thanks to the many organizations that shared pieces to display, and we wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This year’s decorations are some of the residence’s best yet, and we so enjoyed learning about all the different holiday traditions across the state," said first lady Evers. "Every year we try to make the holidays special, and whether it’s supporting Alzheimer’s awareness or showing our appreciation for our service members, we are so thankful for the folks who made this year’s decorations possible for Wisconsinites to enjoy."



Each year, the governor and first lady decorate one room in honor of the 5.8 million Americans and 110,000 Wisconsinites living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, the countless caregivers who provide them care, and to continue the hope for a cure.

Governor's Mansion outdoor holiday decorations 2021

Also an annual tradition at the Governor's Mansion is a "Tribute to our Troops" tree. A tradition that began in 2005 with Gov. Jim Doyle, the tree honors service members who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

In addition to the annual displays, the residence has also included a special display to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the Executive Residence, which took place in 1921. All of the artifacts on display were provided on loan from the Wisconsin Historical Society.

At the Wisconsin State Capitol this year, hundreds of ornaments made by Wisconsin students are now on display reflecting the theme "Hometown for the Holidays." Students were asked to make ornaments showcasing their hometown, neighborhood, or local area, the strength of neighbors and community, or what their hometown or our home state means to them to decorate the 32-foot balsam fir also donated to the people of Wisconsin by the Menominee Nation and harvested from the Menomonie Tribal Enterprises grounds in Keshena.

The 2021 State Capitol Holiday Tree will be on display until the end of the year for members of the public and visitors to enjoy as they visit the Capitol.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.