Cavalier Johnson serves Christmas Eve meals for people in need

For the first time in 17 years, Milwaukee celebrated Christmas Eve with a new mayor.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson spent some of the day with a group serving people in need.

"There are folks in this community who are looking out and doing the right thing and trying to serve people in this community in need every single day, so I wanted to make sure I honored that," Johnson said.

At The Gathering, people pick up 60,000 meals a year.

"It’s been really fun because I like that I know I am helping people," said 9-year-old volunteer Xavier Williams. He is just one of 1,500 helping every year.

Cavalier Johnson helps serve Christmas Eve meals at The Gathering

Two recent graduates started volunteering as Mount Mary University students and continued after graduating.

"Immediately when we started volunteering here, it has a real sense of family and community, and the people that work here, and then the people who come and visit, they are in need," Evita Evers said. "It’s a good feeling to contribute in any way possible."

This Christmas, volunteers received a gift through giving. After gathering, Johnson will spend Christmas Eve at home with a new title beside dad – mayor.

"It’s been an incredible couple of days and weeks, so I have not wrapped a single gift," Johnson said. "I will be spending all afternoon – if the kids take a nap – and all night wrapping gifts. My wife, Dominique, and I will be doing that and then we get three kids who are going to be really surprised on Christmas Day tomorrow. I’m looking forward to that."

The Gathering is now on a Christmas break. The next meal will be served on Jan 3. If you are interested in volunteering or picking up a meal, visit The Gathering's website