Beaver Dam Elks Lodge delivers Christmas Eve food baskets

The Beaver Dam Elks Lodge celebrated 70 years of giving by delivering more than 500 food baskets to those in need on Christmas Eve.

"Everybody will have in their mind that, 'oh, there's a family here or there that doesn’t have enough food, that they're down on their luck.’ But 500 families in our county don't have food for Christmas. That just strikes our hearts that we have to do this," said Rob Radig of the Beaver Dam Elks Lodge.

Dozens of volunteers of all ages came out to help sort, package and deliver hundreds of Christmas meals to those in need in Dodge County – creating a tradition for many families.

"Every year on Christmas Eve morning I come here and help pack boxes. I’ve really enjoyed this and have enjoyed helping out," said Stan Kirschbaum, a volunteer of 15 years.

Beaver Dam Elks Lodge Christmas Eve food delivery

"They’ll come in and say, ‘I already know my job, I do the turkey. I already know my job, I do the eggs,'" Radig said. "They know what they're doing when they come in, and it’s just amazing how the community comes."

Out of all the community events the Elks host every year, this one is always extra special.

"When there is a need out there like this, I think it hits people’s heartstrings a little bit more than anything else," Radig said.

