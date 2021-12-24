Christmas gifts lift Pewaukee seniors: 'Feel loved'

Christmas came early for a group of seniors living at one Pewaukee apartment.

Visiting Angels, a senior living assistance services organization, adopted the apartment complex that houses 101 seniors – each resident receiving a special gift.

"They’re the ones that are in need during this time. We tend to overlook them, and they’re the ones who are just as important as the little ones around," said Stacey Brown, the organization's practice manager. "We’re gonna give them a set of mittens, hats, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste – things they need on a daily basis."

Brown said, while the tangible items are important, so is the in-person visit.

"I’m hoping that they feel loved and excited to see someone say ‘hello’ and spend a moment to thank them for all they’ve done throughout the years, too," said Brown.

Visiting Angels surprise Pewaukee seniors with Christmas gifts

The Christmas gifts were mad possible through the community's generosity.

"We have gotten a huge response. Huge shout out to our local community. We had one senior that made mittens, handmade mittens, and donated about 15 sets of them," Brown said. "We always take things for granted. I think it’s a great opportunity to give seniors something that will put a smile on their face."

Visiting Angels dropped off the gifts on Wednesday.

If you would like to help Visiting Angels in the new year, caregivers are in high demand. More information can be found on the organization's website.