Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort

The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party is trying to stop the city from helping with "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022." The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.

After FOX6 broke the original story about "Milwaukee Votes 2022" earlier this month, FOX6 filed an open record request asking for the mayor's texts and emails regarding the project.

The debate and lawsuit was sparked with what the mayor said on Sept. 12.

"We’re doing more. And I’m going to be embracing outreach and engagement through what we’re calling ‘Milwaukee Votes 2022,'" he said at an event marking Disability Voting Rights Week.

Johnson said that would include a widget on Milwaukeee city web pages – and more.

"Milwaukee Votes 2022 will also have door-to-door canvassers that will be underway, funded by the private sector. Dozens of canvassers will be face to face with eligible voters encouraging them to exercise their right to vote for the November election," Johnson said at the Sept. 12 event.

Hours after that event, the mayor's office said Johnson misspoke – and that the door-to-door work was independent of the city.

The documents, which FOX6 obtained, reveal Democratic campaign strategist and former chairman of the Milwaukee County Democratic Party, Sachin Chheda, consulting with Jeff Fleming, the spokesman of the mayor, about how to respond to media inquires about who was funding the canvassing.

The records shed light on where the funding is coming. Chheda sent the following text to Mayor Johnson and Johnson's chief of staff Jim Bohl on Sept. 2:

"Wanted to let you guys know we have been approved for a $1M grant from the Center for Secure and Modern Elections. The money is coming to the High Ground Institute to support the nonpartisan Milwaukee Votes 2022 Canvass as we discussed. We should set up a meeting next week to give you guys the full update."

Tax records from 2019 show who is on the board of the High Ground Institute, a Milwaukee nonprofit and officially nonpartisan group that says its mission is to "create a stronger, more vibrant Wisconsin."

They include top Democrats:

Martha Love, former chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and current DNC member representing the state

Marlene Ott, former chair of the Milwaukee County Democratic Party

Democratic consultant Thad Nation

The documents list Nation as the executive director of the institute, with the same address as his and Chheda's firm, Nation Consulting.

When contacted by phone, Nation pointed FOX6 News back to Chheda, who he called the project lead.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin says the city's coordination with the outside groups is problematic.

"They can turn out Democratic votes all they want. They want to win an election, just like we want to win an election. But it’s unfair for a partisan group to coordinate with the government to try to get a desired outcome," said Mark Jefferson, Republican Party of Wisconsin.

In one message from Fleming to Chheda, the spokesman writes, "Getting multiple media requests on where the SSS is coming from for canvassing and outreach. Do you have a suggested answer."

Chheda responded: "Private donors. And foundations."

A further text adds: "This program helps us encourage every eligible resident to register, vote, and make their voice heard."

There's a discussion of who is the spokesman for the work. Chheda mentions "Melissa." Other emails show Melissa Baldauff, former spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, joining in discussions about Milwaukee Votes 2022.

At one point, Chheda provided a suggested statement: "There are nonprofit, nonpartisan groups who are canvassing door to door, funded entirely by civic-minded philanthropists, to encourage Milwaukeeans to vote. The city is neither funding nor receiving funds to canvass, and the mayor is voicing his support for the city's partnership with these nonprofit, nonpartisan groups who are mobilizing voters."

The mayor's spokesman Jeff Fleming defended Johnson and the city.

"Absolutely no work has taken place from the Mayor’s office that supported candidates or political parties. I have not seen – nor am I aware – of anything that was done that violated the law. The city will strongly challenge the allegations raised in recent lawsuits, and I have confidence the city and the Mayor will prevail."

The parties will be in court in October.