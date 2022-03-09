Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin gas prices: $4/gallon average reported

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Consumer
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The average price for one gallon of gasoline surpassed $4 in Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon, according to gasbuddy.com.

The website, which monitors trends in the cost per gallon across the state, listed a price of $4.026 per gallon as of 1:25 p.m. on March 9.

According to the website, the average price has shot up more than 70 cents since Feb. 1 and is up more than $1.30 since March of 2021.

In Milwaukee County, the average price is a bit behind the statewide average – coming in around $3.988. Overall, some of Wisconsin's lower gas prices are being seen in southeastern Wisconsin.

The highest average price of gas in Wisconsin, according to gasbuddy.com, was $4.121 in July 2008.

Gov. Tony Evers joined five other Democratic governors Tuesday in urging Congress to pause the 18.4-cents-a-gallon federal gasoline tax for the rest of the year to alleviate pump prices that exceed $4 per gallon. Pump prices were rising before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. 

To keep tabs on the most up-to-date prices in your area, including county-by-county breakdowns, visit gasbuddy.com.

