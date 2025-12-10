Wisconsin Freemasons Toys for Tots donation; toys, money delivered

article

The Brief Wisconsin Freemasons collected over $32,500 in toys and cash for the U.S. Marine Corps' Toys for Tots campaign this year. This donation far surpassed their previous year's total of over $19,000, marking their third consecutive year of charity efforts. The Masons delivered a box truck full of toys to the Marine Corps Service Center in Milwaukee, ensuring hundreds of children receive toys for the holidays.



Hundreds of children in southeast Wisconsin will have toys to play with this holiday season thanks to the Wisconsin Freemasons, U.S. Marine Corps and Toys for Tots.

Massive toy donation

What we know:

This is the third year the Freemasons have collected money and toys for the charity. In their first year, the Freemasons collected about $3,000 worth of donations and toys. In 2024, they upped their game and collected more than $19,000 in cash and toys.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Toys for Tots donation by Freemasons of Southeast Wisconsin

But that all pales in comparison to this year. The Freemasons collected $32,503 in toys and money for Toys for Tots in 2025.

"It's all about the kids"

What they're saying:

"I would have been happy if we'd have done even slightly less than that, but the fact that all the lodges and all the brothers got so enthusiastic about it, and we really blew this up, it, it just tickles me pink," said Karl Cleppe of the Wisconsin Freemasons. "I tell everybody it's all about the kids. We don't want any child to go hungry, we don't want any child to wake up without a toy. So this is what we do."

Cleppe and his lodge brothers delivered a box truck worth of toys to the Marine Corps Service Center in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Toys for Tots donation by Freemasons of Southeast Wisconsin

Cleppe told FOX6 News the Freemasons collect donations in their various lodges and then have an agreement with Fleet Farm to purchase loads of toys at a discount.

The Source: Information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.



