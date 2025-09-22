Wisconsin flooding: FEMA opens recovery centers, victims can apply for aid

The Brief FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are now open in Washington County, with Waukesha and Milwaukee counties opening later this week. President Donald Trump’s disaster declaration unlocked nearly $30 million in aid, though FEMA says the amount may change. Residents affected by the August floods have until Nov. 12 to apply for assistance.



Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) teams are on the ground in southeastern Wisconsin to help residents apply for assistance following August’s devastating floods.

What we know:

Washington County has opened three Disaster Recovery Centers: the Public Agency Center in West Bend, Germantown Village Hall and Richfield Fire Station 1.

At the West Bend site, FEMA staff can help residents apply for aid and upload documents. At the two smaller sites, staff can help residents apply, but cannot upload documents.

"We are here to assist all the survivors that suffered damage due to the storms in August. No, there’s no first come, first served," said FEMA spokesperson Erendira Strittar.

By the numbers:

President Donald Trump previously declared a disaster for Washington, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties, unlocking federal funds. Nearly $30 million in aid has been approved, but FEMA said the number could fluctuate depending on the total verified damage.

"18–30 million. It can go up, it can go down, it’s not a set number," Strittar said.

Dig deeper:

Three Disaster Recovery Centers are to open across Waukesha County from Tuesday, Sept. 23 to Oct. 30. Butler, Brookfield, and Muskego will act as host sites.

Milwaukee County will open its sites on Wednesday. Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley will join others involved in flooding disaster recovery to discuss its plan on Tuesday.

What you can do:

Residents can also apply online, by phone, or in person. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 12.