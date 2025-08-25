Wisconsin flood recovery; Red Cross offering financial aid for victims

The Brief The American Red Cross will provide financial aid to flood victims in Wisconsin whose homes are unlivable. Milwaukee County estimates $34 million in infrastructure losses from the flooding. More than 23,000 damage reports have been filed, and the Red Cross is seeking volunteers and shelter sites.



Help is on the way for flood victims across southeastern Wisconsin.

What we know:

The American Red Cross will begin contacting some homeowners on Tuesday, Aug. 26, about possible financial assistance. Support will be available to people whose homes were destroyed or sustained major damage to livable areas.

To be able to get this help, the damage must be so severe that you cannot live in your home. Homeowners who can live in their houses while repairs are made will not qualify.

Officials emphasize the aid is not a replacement for flood insurance.

"We know that the need is great," said Catherine Rabenstine, American Red Cross of Wisconsin CEO.

The Red Cross already has a list of impacted properties, but families can also apply online. The nonprofit didn’t provide a dollar amount, but said how much each homeowner gets will vary.

"It really depends on applications that we get," Rabenstine said. "This isn’t a replacement for things like flood insurance, and we hope you’ll have other ways of paying for the whole cost of the repair, but we really want to help people get back on their feet."

Local perspective:

Robert Bettin of West Bend says his family’s home is beyond repair.

"It’s a complete and total loss," Bettin said. "Foreclosure is going to be our only option right now, because it’s just not worth putting hundreds of 1000s in to make it livable again."

In the meantime, FEMA and the state have finished reviewing flood damage reports. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he’s hoping for a federal disaster declaration.

"Right now, we’re just waiting to see what happens, but it’s my hope that the President makes that declaration," Crowley said. "I absolutely think it rises to that level. We’ve calculated more than $34 million in damage to public infrastructure alone: our roads, our bridges, our parks."

According to 211, approximately 23,000 damage reports have been filed across nine counties, with 83% in Milwaukee County.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers and sites that can serve as future emergency shelters. During the recent flooding, Marshall High School served as emergency housing, but with school starting, officials say they need additional backup options for future emergencies.

What you can do:

For those who the Red Cross has not yet been able to contact, the organization said assistance is still available. Impacted residents are urged to visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to provide information and begin the application process. QR codes linking to the website are also available on flyers and business cards distributed at community locations and through partner organizations.

To ensure equitable access, the Red Cross said it is also working closely with community leaders and nonprofit partners to reach residents in heavily impacted areas who may not have received direct communication.

For more information about disaster assistance and recovery support, visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.