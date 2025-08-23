article

The Brief The American Red Cross announced it has begun financial assistance outreach. Damage assessments determined which households were most severely affected. Eligibility for assistance is limited; not all residents will qualify.



The American Red Cross on Saturday announced it has begun financial assistance outreach for people whose homes were destroyed or sustained major structural damage as a result of recent flooding across southeast Wisconsin.

Financial support

What they're saying:

The Red Cross said it performed damage assessments, in partnership with state and county officials, to determine households that were most severely affected.

"Our priority is to connect with every family facing major damage from the floods and make sure they know help is available," Cat Rabenstine, American Red Cross of Wisconsin chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We are committed to walking alongside our neighbors in the recovery process."

The financial support is designed to help families overcome significant roadblocks to recovery, the organization said. Eligibility for assistance is limited; not all residents will qualify.

How to know if you qualify

What you can do:

The Red Cross said it will begin reaching out to specific people whose homes the organization confirmed were destroyed or sustained major structural damage on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Those residents will receive an invitation to apply for financial support via email, text or phone call from the Red Cross if they have qualifying damage.

Recipients are encouraged to follow the instructions provided to complete their case application.

For those who the Red Cross has not yet been able to contact, the organization said assistance is still available. Impacted residents are urged to visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to provide information and begin the application process. QR codes linking to the website are also available on flyers and business cards distributed at community locations and through partner organizations.

To ensure equitable access, the Red Cross said it is also working closely with community leaders and nonprofit partners to reach residents in heavily impacted areas who may not have received direct communication.

For more information about disaster assistance and recovery support, visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Support in Milwaukee

Local perspective:

The community continues to help those impacted by the historic floods as well. Lamb of God Missionary Baptist Church distributed flood relief kits on Saturday. The kits included items like cleaning supplies, diapers, blankets, cellphone chargers and clothing.

"I think the amount of folks that are showing up here today really points to the massive need right now," said Tonnie Boston, the church's first lady. "Us having these resources, we didn't want to waste any time. We actually put together this effort in a matter of three days."

And as cleanup efforts continue, Milwaukee is once again extending its free curbside pickup and drop-off center services through Aug. 31. For residents with bulky items, the city is also offering free special pickups.