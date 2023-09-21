Wisconsin fall prevention, senior safety prioritized

It's National Fall Prevention Week, and we're not discussing the season. The focus this week is to prevent older adults from falling.

The Falls Prevention Coalition of Wisconsin said the highest numbers of injuries and deaths from people falling in the nation come from Wisconsin; events around the state hope to change that.

Robert Jacobs embraces his age.

"I'll be 80, October 2," said Jacobs.

He visits the Washington Park Senior Center weekly, making his health a priority.

"I still shovel snow, cut grass," said Jacobs.

With age comes wisdom, but Jacobs knows time isn't always kind.

"A lot of things start to go wrong the older you get," Jacobs said.

That's why he's here Thursday, testing his knowledge and balance so he doesn't fall.

"The ladies told me I did really well," said Jacobs. "It's pretty good."

The Milwaukee County Fall Prevention Coalition aims to raise awareness of ways to prevent older adults from falling down.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said they respond to these calls multiple times a day. A report from the Department of Health Services said in 2022, Wisconsin EMS workers responded to more than 130,000 falls.

"It takes the ability of us to respond to a very serious life-threatening injury that somebody might have," said Jonathan Belott from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

While some of those calls could be life-threatening, Lieutenant Belott said it's preventable.

"It's not something you should expect to happen as you get older," said Belott.

From balance tests to finding the right shoes, it's an effort that will help older adults stay on their feet, and first responders help them up.

If you missed the event, there are a lot of resources out on the Falls Prevention Coalition website.