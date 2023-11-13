Wisconsin eye drops homicide trial; closing arguments Monday

The jury will hear closing arguments Monday, Nov. 13 in the Waukesha County eye drops homicide trial of Jessy Kurczewski.

Investigators believe Kurczewski poisoned her friend, Lynn Hernan, with a deadly dose of tetrahydrozoline – the main ingredient in Visine eye drops.

Lynn Hernan died in October 2018. Prosecutors say she was poisoned. Jessy Kurczewski's defense team says it was suicide.

Jessy Kurczewski

The defense argues prescription pill bottles found near Hernan's body were moved after police arrived.

Investigators said Kurczewski killed Hernan and took all of Hernan’s money. Kurczewski said Hernan was sick, wanted to die and willingly wrote Kurczewski dozens of checks.

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner believes someone staged Hernan's home to make it look like she overdosed.

Toxicologist Henry Spiller, the defense’s last witness, tried to cast doubt on whether tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in Visine eye drops, killed Lynn Hernan in 2018. He testified powerful muscle relaxers were more likely a factor – which contradicts the county medical examiner's ruling.

"This smells of statistical trickery," said Henry Spiller, a toxicologist.

Lynn Hernan, Jessy Kurczewski

Defense Attorney Donna Kuchler: "Where does tetrahydrozoline fall in the list of most serious drugs in her system?"

Spiller: "At the bottom."

Prosecutors believe Kurczewski gave Hernan six bottles of Visine. Spiller disagrees.

"She took about a teaspoon. About a teaspoon is left – she obviously took more because she had a blood level, but there’s a teaspoon left in the stomach," said Spiller.

Prosecutors called Spiller's credibility into question.

Deputy District Attorney Abbey Nickolie: "The school where you received that degree, Columbia Pacific University, no longer exists."

Spiller: "No, I don’t think so."

Nickolie: "Because the state of California shut it down by court order."

Spiller" "Don’t know – it was long after I was involved with it."

After a series of objections and Spiller talking over attorneys, the defense rested its case Thursday, Nov. 9. Closing arguments will begin Monday morning.