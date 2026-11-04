The Brief Voters approved two of three referendums to amend the Wisconsin Constitution. Ballot questions asked voters about veto limits, freedom to gather and government discrimination. FOX6 News will have live, local election analysis throughout the day Wednesday.



Voters approved two of three referendums to amend the Wisconsin Constitution on Tuesday. Here's how each ballot question shook out.

Wisconsin Constitutional Amendments

How it works:

Voters had the final say on changing the Wisconsin Constitution. Before the November votes, the Legislature approved the proposal twice, in two consecutive two-year sessions. The governor does not get a veto.

APPROVED: Governor partial veto limits

The backstory:

Question 1 on Wisconsin ballots asked: "Shall section 10 (1) (c) of article V of the constitution be amended to prohibit the governor, in exercising his or her partial veto authority, from creating or increasing or authorizing the creation or increase of any tax or fee?"

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Why you should care:

The proposal was sparked by Gov. Tony Evers’ creative use of his veto pen. The Wisconsin Legislature passed a budget increasing school funding for two school years – 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. However, the governor scratched out a 20 and the hyphen to make the end date 2425, allowing 400 years of school funding increases.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled it was allowed. The Republican-controlled Legislature pushed the state Constitutional Amendment to ban the governor from using the partial veto to create or increase a fee or tax moving forward.

REJECTED: Freedom to gather in places of worship during an emergency

The backstory:

Question 2 on Wisconsin ballots asked: "Shall section 18 of article I of the constitution, which deals with religious liberty, be amended to prohibit the state or a political subdivision of the state from ordering the closure of, or forbidding gatherings in, places of worship in response to a state of emergency, including a public health emergency?"

Why you should care:

The COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns sparked the debate. The ballot measure asked voters if the Wisconsin Constitution should be amended to ban state or local governments from ordering the closure of places of worship during a state of emergency.

APPROVED: Governmental entity discrimination prohibited

The backstory:

Question 3 on Wisconsin ballots asked: "Shall section 27 of article I of the constitution be created to prohibit governmental entities in the state from discriminating against, or granting preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, public contracting, or public administration?"

What To Know:

The ballot measure sought to ban the state from giving preferential treatment or discriminating based on someone's race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin. It would apply when offering government jobs or contracts, as well as in public education.

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"I call this constitutional amendment the equality amendment, because what it does is it restores merit, fairness and equality to government practices in Wisconsin all the way from the state capital all the way down to our school boards and everything in between," State Rep. David Murphy said in support of the proposal in January.

"It's going to be unfortunate, where they would have had an opportunity to get ahead. This is one more not, to knock people down," State Rep. Russell Goodwin said in January when asked about the proposal against affirmative action. "Whereas this was to benefit certain people, to help them in situations where they wouldn't get this opportunity in some instances."

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:

Balance of Power

Big picture view:

FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country:

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