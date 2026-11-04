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Wisconsin election results by county: November 2026

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
You Decide
Published November 4, 2026 5:33 AM CST
Published November 4, 2026 5:33 AM CST

The Brief

    • The 2026 Wisconsin election results are in.
    • Voters decided on the next governor, U.S. House seats and more.
    • FOX6 News will have live, local election analysis throughout the day Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE - The 2026 Wisconsin election results are in. See how your county voted for Wisconsin governor, attorney general, U.S. House and statewide referendums.

County-by-county Wisconsin election results

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:

Balance of Power

Big picture view:

FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country:

The Source: The Associated Press provides election results and projects winners. FOX6 News curates those results into race-by-race breakdowns.

You DecideNewsWisconsin2026 Elections