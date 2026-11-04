The Brief The 2026 Wisconsin election results are in. Voters decided on the next governor, U.S. House seats and more. FOX6 News will have live, local election analysis throughout the day Wednesday.



The 2026 Wisconsin election results are in. See how your county voted for Wisconsin governor, attorney general, U.S. House and statewide referendums.

County-by-county Wisconsin election results

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:

Balance of Power

Big picture view:

FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country: