LIVE RESULTS: Wisconsin elections, local races November 2026
MILWAUKEE - The 2026 Wisconsin election results will start coming in once polls close at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Check the races and the most recent vote totals below.
Local races
By the numbers:
IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
Races in Milwaukee County
Races in Kenosha, Racine, Walworth
Races in Dodge, Sheboygan, Waukesha counties
All Wisconsin election results
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News is tracking results in a number of key races across Wisconsin.
- Wisconsin statewide races, referendums
- Wisconsin Congressional races
- Wisconsin State Senate races
- Wisconsin State Assembly races
- Local races
Wisconsin election coverage
How to watch:
FOX6 News will bring you live coverage of Election Day across Wisconsin, including live results and expert analysis when polls close. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on FOX6, streaming on FOX LOCAL and YouTube.
The Source: The Associated Press provides election results and projects winners. FOX6 News curates those results into race-by-race breakdowns.