The Brief Democrats won majorities in both the Wisconsin Senate and Wisconsin Assembly. In 2024, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against district maps that favored Republicans. FOX6 News will have live, local election analysis throughout the day Wednesday.



Democrats won majorities in both the Wisconsin Senate and Wisconsin Assembly, taking control of the state Legislature for the first time in 2011, on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin Legislature majority

The backstory:

Republicans have controlled the Legislature since 2011, and they even had a supermajority of the State Senate and were close to that in the State Assembly. But in 2024, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, under liberal control, ruled against district maps that favored Republicans.

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By the numbers:

All 99 State Assembly seats and half of the State Senate seats were up for election Tuesday – the other half were on the ballot in 2024. The Senate GOP held 18 of 33 seats, while Democrats held 15, going into the race.

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On Tuesday night, Democrats flipped the majority – taking 18 seats, leaving Republicans with 15. They also secured a majority in the lower chamber with 53 seats, compared to 46 for Republicans.

Why you should care:

Big issues run through the Wisconsin Legislature, including how to spend your tax money and how much to charge you in taxes. It also writes laws that impact life across the state, including on schools, policing, abortion, marijuana and guns.

State Senate election results

By the numbers:

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

State Assembly election results

By the numbers:

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:

Balance of Power

Big picture view:

FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country:

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