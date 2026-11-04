The Brief The results of the 2026 Wisconsin November elections are in. David Crowley's win in the race for governor headlined a big night for Democrats. FOX6 News will have live, local election analysis throughout the day Wednesday.



The results of the 2026 Wisconsin November elections are in. David Crowley's win in the race for governor headlined a big night for Democrats, who also won control of the Wisconsin Legislature and flipped two Congressional seats.

Statewide races, referendums

By the numbers:

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:

Balance of Power

Big picture view:

FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country: