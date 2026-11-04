Expand / Collapse search

COMPLETE RESULTS: Wisconsin elections, statewide races November 2026

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
You Decide
Published November 4, 2026 5:19 AM CST
Published November 4, 2026 5:19 AM CST

The Brief

    • The results of the 2026 Wisconsin November elections are in.
    • David Crowley's win in the race for governor headlined a big night for Democrats.
    • FOX6 News will have live, local election analysis throughout the day Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE - The results of the 2026 Wisconsin November elections are in. David Crowley's win in the race for governor headlined a big night for Democrats, who also won control of the Wisconsin Legislature and flipped two Congressional seats.

Statewide races, referendums

By the numbers:

IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:

Balance of Power

Big picture view:

FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country:

The Source: The Associated Press provides election results and projects winners. FOX6 News curates those results into race-by-race breakdowns.

You DecideNewsWisconsin2026 Elections