COMPLETE RESULTS: Wisconsin elections, statewide races November 2026
MILWAUKEE - The results of the 2026 Wisconsin November elections are in. David Crowley's win in the race for governor headlined a big night for Democrats, who also won control of the Wisconsin Legislature and flipped two Congressional seats.
Statewide races, referendums
By the numbers:
IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
All Wisconsin election results
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:
- Wisconsin statewide races, referendums
- Wisconsin Congressional races
- Wisconsin State Senate races
- Wisconsin State Assembly races
- Local races
Balance of Power
Big picture view:
FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country:
The Source: The Associated Press provides election results and projects winners. FOX6 News curates those results into race-by-race breakdowns.