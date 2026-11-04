The Brief Democrat Mitchell Berman defeated Republican incumbent Bryan Steil in the race for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District. It was one of two U.S. House seats Democrats flipped on Tuesday night. FOX6 News will have live, local election analysis throughout the day Wednesday.



Democrat Mitchell Berman defeated Republican incumbent Bryan Steil in the race for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday night, one of two seats Democrats flipped in the state.

U.S. House results for Wisconsin

By the numbers:

Check the complete vote totals below; if you are not able to see them, find complete results here.

Who is Mitchell Berman?

About Berman:

Mitchell Berman is from rural Wisconsin, his campaign said. He earned his nursing assistant license by age 17 and became a first-generation college graduate. He has more than 23 years of experience in healthcare and is a registered nurse.

DIG DEEPER: Mitchell Berman's campaign website

On cost of living…

Berman's campaign notes families are struggling to keep up with the costs of living. He said his priorities include raising the federal minimum wage, lowering the cost of child care, taking on corporations that drive up grocery prices and bringing down energy costs through energy efficiency investments.

Mitchell Berman

On immigration enforcement…

"We need a safe and secure border, period. Violent criminals who are in the country illegally should be deported," Berman's campaign said. He will work to secure resources, so law enforcement can properly and effectively do its job. He is also "serious" about passing comprehensive reform to "fix the system, support our economy, and keep Wisconsin safe."

On healthcare…

Berman said, as a nurse, he has watched patients ration medication they can't afford. He said he will restore the Affordable Care Act, lower prescription drug costs and create a public option for health care.

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On data centers…

Berman said corporations that want to build data centers need to pay their own way, ensure they're not polluting land/air/water, be clear and upfront about water use and commit to transparency and community buy-in. Berman's campaign said data centers should be responsible for new power plant and transmission line costs.

On abortion…

Berman believes, as an emergency room nurse, healthcare decisions belong to patients. He said politicians should not be getting between a woman and her doctor. He also said labor and delivery units need to stay open by funding rural maternity care and fixing the Medicaid reimbursement rates that push hospitals to close their OB wards.

What did Mitchell Berman say?

What they're saying:

Mitchell Berman delivered a victory speech at his campaign event Tuesday night.

What did Bryan Steil say?

The other side:

Bryan Steil delivered a concession speech at his campaign event Tuesday night.

Where is Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District?

Local perspective:

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, most of Walworth County and portions of southern Milwaukee and eastern Rock counties. Republicans have held the seat for more than 30 years.

Wisconsin Congressional Districts

Wisconsin Congressional delegation

Why you should care:

The 1st Congressional District race between Steil and Berman was considered the most competitive in southeast Wisconsin, though not the most competitive in the state. Forecasters at both the Cook Political Report and University of Virginia's Crystal Ball originally estimated the race was likely to go to Republicans, but those two forecasters moved it to more competitive, saying it now "leans Republican."

Big picture view:

Wisconsin's Congressional delegation entered Election Day with six Republicans and two Democrats. With Berman's win, it ended with four and four.

District 2: Democrat Mark Pocan (incumbent) ran unopposed

District 3: Democrat Rebecca Cooke defeated Republican incumbent Derrick Van Orden

District 4: Democrat Gwen Moore (incumbent) won reelection

District 5: Republican Scott Fitzgerald (incumbent) won reelection

District 6: Republican Glenn Grothman (incumbent) won reelection

District 7: Republican Michael Alfonso defeated Democrat Fred Clark ( currently held by Republican Tom Tiffany )

District 8: Republican Tony Wied (incumbent) won reelection

Related article

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:

Balance of Power

Big picture view:

FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country: