The Brief Democrat David Crowley faces Republican Tom Tiffany in the race for Wisconsin governor. Gov. Tony Evers is not seeking reelection, creating the first open race for governor in more than a decade. FOX6 News will have live, local election coverage throughout the day Tuesday.



Polls have opened across Wisconsin, where Democrat David Crowley faces Republican Tom Tiffany in the race to succeed Tony Evers as governor. Here's where the candidates stand on some key issues.

The details:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone who is in line to vote by 8 p.m. will get to cast their ballot. If you are unsure of where to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website – each municipality has its own polling places. Here's everything Wisconsin voters need to know.

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Who is David Crowley?

About Crowley:

David Crowley was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016, his first role as a public elected official. The Milwaukee native was then elected Milwaukee County Executive in 2020, the youngest and first Black person in the role, and is now in his second term. He has Gov. Tony Evers' endorsement.

DIG DEEPER: David Crowley's campaign website

On cost of living…

Crowley’s Badger Basics plan focuses on lowering household costs, particularly housing and energy expenses. His economic plans include expanding apprenticeship and technical training programs, reducing red tape for small businesses, improving access to affordable capital, and prioritizing storefront development in commercial corridors. As someone who faced multiple evictions in his childhood, Crowley also says he plans to expand affordable housing and homeownership assistance.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 01: Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Crowley greets supporters as he arrives for a campaign event at the Milwaukee Public Market on October 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Crowley is running against ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / Getty Images) Expand

On immigration enforcement…

As Milwaukee County executive, Crowley signed an ordinance requiring law enforcement agencies to obtain prior written authorization before using Milwaukee County Parks as staging areas for law enforcement operations unrelated to park safety or emergencies. The measure was intended in part to limit ICE staging in county parks, although it does not prohibit routine patrols or all immigration enforcement activity.

On healthcare…

Expanding access to care is a key part of Crowley’s platform. He proposes increasing mobile health outreach, access to addiction treatment, and emergency medical services innovations statewide. He also supports investments in affordable child care, paid family leave, direct assistance for child care providers, and a proposal to cap families’ out-of-pocket child care costs at 7% of household income.

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On data centers…

Crowley said communities should decide whether they want data centers, and those decisions should be respected. If a community approves a project, he proposes requiring developers to disclose information publicly by banning nondisclosure agreements. He said data centers should use 100% renewable energy, cover all infrastructure and grid upgrade costs, contribute to the state’s Focus on Energy fund, use union labor, create good-paying jobs, and protect local water and the environment.

On abortion…

Crowley supports amending the Wisconsin Constitution to establish abortion as a constitutional right. In an interview with FOX6 News, he said decisions about abortion should be made between patients and their health care providers rather than politicians, including in cases involving abortions after 20 weeks, which he described as rare and involving extreme medical circumstances.

Who is Tom Tiffany?

About Tiffany:

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany currently represents Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, a seat he was elected to in a May 2020 special election. A lifelong Wisconsin resident, he previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly and Wisconsin Senate, was a Town of Little Rice supervisor and spent nearly three decades as a dam tender on the Willow Flowage. In May, he received the Republican Party of Wisconsin's endorsement. He also has the backing of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

DIG DEEPER: Tom Tiffany's campaign website

On cost of living…

One of the first promises Tiffany made when announcing his campaign was ending the 400-year property tax hike Gov. Evers signed into law to fund public schools and cutting property taxes. Tiffany has campaigned recently on returning the state's $3 billion surplus to residents. He also wants to pass legislation preventing Wall Street from buying single-family homes, which he said will drive housing costs down.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 15: Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week outside on Thursday, January 15, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) ((Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

On immigration enforcement…

As governor, Tiffany has said he would prohibit municipalities from passing so-called "sanctuary policies" that either limit or ban law enforcement from working with U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement. In Congress, he has pushed to withhold federal funds from states and organizations that refused to enforce immigration laws.

On healthcare…

Tiffany's healthcare viewpoints include legalizing medicinal marijuana with strong safeguards to ensure children cannot use it, allowing the Wisconsin Farm Bureau to offer health plans to its members, and removing red tape to allow more home-based child care providers to stay open. Tiffany said he would also require health care providers and insurers to provide clear, up-front pricing.

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On data centers…

Tiffany unveiled a five-step plan to keep America's Dairyland from becoming "America's Dataland". The plan would end a sales tax exemption for data centers that the state's Legislate Fiscal Bureau estimates cost the state nearly $2 billion in sales tax revenue. Tiffany's plan also includes ensuring local communities have the final say, preventing farmland from being "paved over" to power data centers, requiring data center operators to pay for any cost they create on the power grid, and banning the signing of nondisclosure agreements so communities know if these facilities will be built.

On abortion…

As a state senator in 2015, Tiffany voted in favor of a bill that prohibited abortions if the fetus was 20 weeks or older. Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed the bill into law a month later. In Congress in 2023, Tiffany co-sponsored a bill that would have prohibited abortions when a heartbeat could be detected. But when he launched his campaign for governor in 2025, Tiffany told FOX6 News he would uphold the state's current law, banning abortions after the fetus is 20 weeks old.

Wisconsin election coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has been keeping tabs on races in Wisconsin and across the country ahead of the November midterm elections.