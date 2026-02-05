Proposal would limit ICE in Milwaukee County Parks; board to vote

The Brief The Milwaukee County Board is expected to vote on a proposal that would limit law enforcement agencies in county parks. The proposed ordinance would still allow police to do routine patrols and respond to emergencies. The board is expected to vote Thursday at the Milwaukee County Courthouse at noon.



The Milwaukee County Board is expected to vote Thursday, Feb. 5 on a proposal that would block Immigration and Customs Enforcement from huddling in county parks.

Supervisor Juan Martinez tells FOX6 he spotted ICE staging near the Mitchell Park Domes not once, but twice. This proposal would say that's not allowed, and it could mean a fine of $100.

Proposed ordinance details

The new Milwaukee County Board proposal says this: Law enforcement needs written authorization before staging in Milwaukee County Parks.

The proposed ordinance would still allow police to do routine patrols and respond to emergencies.

Supervisors admitted this would likely not stop ICE.

"We can’t make a promise that we can’t keep here," said Supervisor Shawn Rolland. "We’re not going to be able to keep ICE out of a county park."

So what's the point?

"It does give us the grounds to sue later on, when they continue to defy ordinance laws of our Milwaukee County Parks," added Supervisor Martinez.

"It underscores our vision for Milwaukee County Parks," said Supervisor Anne O'Connor.

The county board's parks committee approved the proposal on a vote of six yes and one no, from Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor.

"Let’s say they ignore it. What are the ramifications? Are they going to be sent a ticket in the mail for a fine? Is our sheriff’s department going to start arresting ICE agents in the park, because they set up a little table? If you want to self-deport, come see us?" asked Supervisor Taylor.