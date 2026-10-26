The Brief Republican incumbent Bryan Steil faces Democrat challenger Mitchell Berman in the race for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District. It's considered the most competitive Congressional race in southeast Wisconsin. The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



Republican incumbent Bryan Steil faces Democrat challenger Mitchell Berman in the race for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District. Here's where they stand on some key issues.

Who is Bryan Steil?

About Steil:

Bryan Steil is a Janesville native who worked as an attorney in the manufacturing sector for more than a decade before he was first elected to Congress in 2018. Steil won reelection in 2020, 2022 and 2024. He currently chairs the Committee on House Administration.

DIG DEEPER: Bryan Steil's campaign website

On cost of living…

Steil has campaigned on cutting government spending and lowering taxes to combat inflation. He touts his private sector experience in forming his economic policies. His campaign cites "reckless spending" as the reason prices for everyday goods and services have increased.

Bryan Steil

On immigration enforcement…

Steil supports President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and was critical of President Joe Biden, calling on him for tougher border security. He has defended federal law enforcement actions and, during an interview with FOX News, supported the prosecution of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan.

On healthcare…

Steil wants the federal government to stay out of healthcare and supports decisions being made by patients and doctors. He has criticized healthcare costs and opposes the Democrat-backed "Medicare for All."

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On data centers…

Steil supported a Microsoft data center project in Racine County, a county he represents, when it was announced in 2024. He encouraged building infrastructure to support the data center.

On abortion…

Steil says he is pro-life. He supported overturning Roe v. Wade, calling it a "great victory for life."

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Who is Mitchell Berman?

About Berman:

Mitchell Berman is from rural Wisconsin, his campaign said. He earned his nursing assistant license by age 17 and became a first-generation college graduate. He has more than 23 years of experience in healthcare and is a registered nurse.

DIG DEEPER: Mitchell Berman's campaign website

On cost of living…

Berman's campaign notes families are struggling to keep up with the costs of living. He said his priorities include raising the federal minimum wage, lowering the cost of child care, taking on corporations that drive up grocery prices and bringing down energy costs through energy efficiency investments.

Mitchell Berman

On immigration enforcement…

"We need a safe and secure border, period. Violent criminals who are in the country illegally should be deported," Berman's campaign said. He will work to secure resources, so law enforcement can properly and effectively do its job. He is also "serious" about passing comprehensive reform to "fix the system, support our economy, and keep Wisconsin safe."

On healthcare…

Berman said, as a nurse, he has watched patients ration medication they can't afford. He said he will restore the Affordable Care Act, lower prescription drug costs and create a public option for health care.

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On data centers…

Berman said corporations that want to build data centers need to pay their own way, ensure they're not polluting land/air/water, be clear and upfront about water use and commit to transparency and community buy-in. Berman's campaign said data centers should be responsible for new power plant and transmission line costs.

On abortion…

Berman believes, as an emergency room nurse, healthcare decisions belong to patients. He said politicians should not be getting between a woman and her doctor. He also said labor and delivery units need to stay open by funding rural maternity care and fixing the Medicaid reimbursement rates that push hospitals to close their OB wards.

Where is Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District?

Local perspective:

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, most of Walworth County and portions of southern Milwaukee and eastern Rock counties. Republicans have held the seat for more than 30 years.

Wisconsin Congressional Districts

Balance of Power

Why you should care:

The 1st Congressional District race between Steil and Berman is considered the most competitive in southeast Wisconsin, though not the most competitive in the state. Forecasters at both the Cook Political Report and University of Virginia's Crystal Ball originally estimated the race was likely to go to Republicans, but those two forecasters moved it to more competitive, saying it now "leans Republican."

Big picture view:

Wisconsin's Congressional delegation currently includes six Republicans and two Democrats. Here's a look at who's on the ticket for the rest of Wisconsin's Congressional districts.

District 2 : Democrat Mark Pocan (incumbent) running unopposed

District 3 : Republican Derrick Van Orden (incumbent) against Democrat Rebecca Cooke, Independent Alexander Valiensi Kent and Independent Rustin Provance

District 4 : Democrat Gwen Moore (incumbent) against Republican Tim Rogers and Independent Arthur Banks

District 5 : Republican Scott Fitzgerald (incumbent) against Democrat Andrew Beck

District 6 : Republican Glenn Grothman (incumbent) against Democrat Bradley Smith, Green Matthew Arndt, Independent Elizabeth Fitzgibbon and Independent Mike Thurow

District 7 : Republican Michael Alfonso against Democrat Fred Clark ( currently held by Republican Tom Tiffany )

District 8: Republican Tony Wied (incumbent) against Democrat Rick Crosson

When is the election?

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

You Decide 2026

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has You Decide coverage to help inform your decision in this year's races: