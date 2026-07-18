The Brief David Crowley officially relaunched his campaign for Wisconsin governor on Saturday. Crowley previously suspended his campaign and backed Sara Rodriguez, who suspended her own campaign on Friday. Wisconsin's partisan primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11.



David Crowley officially resumed his campaign and reentered the Wisconsin governor's race, announcing the decision at Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall on Saturday.

Considerations this week

The backstory:

On Friday, three high-placed Democratic sources told FOX6 News that there had been a very real conversation mid-week that Crowley would consider reentering the race for Wisconsin governor.

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Crowley suspended his campaign earlier this month and endorsed Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, who suspended her own campaign on Friday days after she fired her campaign manager over inflated finance report numbers.

In light of the Rodriguez decision, sources told FOX6 that Crowley was reconsidering getting back into the race. Two sources said Friday that part of the discussion hinged on whether Gov. Tony Evers would consider endorsing Crowley.

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Evers announced last year that he was not running for a third term, and he intended to avoid endorsing candidates in Democratic primaries, but then said never say never.

"I'll never say never, but I want to make sure who the rest of the candidates are before I even make that decision," Evers said at the time. "If there's somebody who really needs support and I want them to win, I might get in."

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Crowley said Saturday that he received the governor's backing, though there has been no official word from Evers.

What does it mean for the primary?

Big picture view:

Either way, seven Democrats will still be on the primary ballot: Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong, Missy Hughes, Sara Rodriguez and Kelda Roys. However, Rodriguez and Hughes suspended their campaigns.

Recent polls showed Barnes and Hong leading the field of Democrats with Rodriguez behind them and all other candidates in single digits.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany has already received the Republican Party of Wisconsin's endorsement in the race for governor.

When is the election?

What's next:

Wisconsin's partisan primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.