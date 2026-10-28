Marquette poll: Crowley at 51%, Tiffany 44% among likely voters

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The Brief Marquette University Law School released the results of its latest poll on Oct. 28. Inflation and the cost of living remains the single most important issue for voters, with 48% listing this as their top concern. The survey was conducted Oct. 14–22, 2026, interviewing 818 Wisconsin registered voters.



The results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll were released on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The latest survey was conducted from Oct. 14-22, 2026. Here's what it found.

Poll results

By the numbers:

Democrat David Crowley leads Republican Tom Tiffany 51% to 44% among likely voters in the latest Marquette Law School Poll, with 4% undecided.

Among all registered voters, Crowley is the choice of 47% and Tiffany is supported by 44%, with 9% undecided. September's poll showed Crowley leading Tiffany 49% to 46% among likely voters and 46% to 45% among registered voters.

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Among likely voters, Republican support for Tiffany dipped from 95% in September to 92% in October. Meanwhile, Democratic backing for Crowley rose from 96% to 98%.

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On the issues

By the numbers:

Inflation and the cost of living remain the top priority for voters, with 48% citing it as their primary concern.

Immigration and border security rank second among voter priorities at 12%, followed by health insurance and jobs and the economy.

About Marquette Law School Poll

Dig deeper:

The survey was conducted Oct. 14–22, 2026, interviewing 818 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 points for each candidate’s percentage.

For likely voters, the sample size is 668 with a margin of error of +/-4.7 points for each candidate’s percentage.

When is the election?

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

You Decide 2026

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has You Decide coverage to help inform your decision in this year's races:

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