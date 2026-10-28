Marquette poll: Crowley at 51%, Tiffany 44% among likely voters
MILWAUKEE - The results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll were released on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The latest survey was conducted from Oct. 14-22, 2026. Here's what it found.
Poll results
By the numbers:
Democrat David Crowley leads Republican Tom Tiffany 51% to 44% among likely voters in the latest Marquette Law School Poll, with 4% undecided.
Among all registered voters, Crowley is the choice of 47% and Tiffany is supported by 44%, with 9% undecided. September's poll showed Crowley leading Tiffany 49% to 46% among likely voters and 46% to 45% among registered voters.
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Among likely voters, Republican support for Tiffany dipped from 95% in September to 92% in October. Meanwhile, Democratic backing for Crowley rose from 96% to 98%.
On the issues
By the numbers:
Inflation and the cost of living remain the top priority for voters, with 48% citing it as their primary concern.
Immigration and border security rank second among voter priorities at 12%, followed by health insurance and jobs and the economy.
About Marquette Law School Poll
Dig deeper:
The survey was conducted Oct. 14–22, 2026, interviewing 818 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 points for each candidate’s percentage.
For likely voters, the sample size is 668 with a margin of error of +/-4.7 points for each candidate’s percentage.
When is the election?
What's next:
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
You Decide 2026
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has You Decide coverage to help inform your decision in this year's races:
- Crowley, Tiffany debate affordability, other key issues in race for Wisconsin governor
- Key deadlines Wisconsin voters should know before November's elections
- Everything you need to know about absentee voting in Wisconsin
- Key races to watch with control of the Wisconsin Legislature up for grabs in November
The Source: Information in this story is from the Marquette University Law School poll.