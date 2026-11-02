Wisconsin elections: What voters need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 3

The Brief Wisconsin voters will head to the polls in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The race for governor is at the top of the ballot. FOX6 News will have live, local election coverage throughout the day Tuesday.



Across Wisconsin, voters will head to the polls in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here's what you need to know.

When do polls open?

The Details:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone who is in line to vote by 8 p.m. will get to cast their ballot. If you are unsure of where to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website – each municipality has its own polling places.

What's on my ballot?

What you can do:

Enter your address on the MyVote Wisconsin website to see what you'll be voting for Tuesday. Voters statewide will see the race for Wisconsin's governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer, as well as their Congressional representative and any local races. There are three referendums that could amend the Wisconsin Constitution.

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MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Local perspective:

Wisconsin law requires voters to present a photo ID for their vote to count. The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs to show at the polls, which include a valid Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card.

How do I register to vote?

Local perspective:

If you need to register to vote on Election Day, you will need to bring an acceptable proof of address document with you to your polling place.

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Acceptable documents include a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, lease, tax bill, or document issued to you by a unit of government.

To check if you are registered, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

Wisconsin election coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has been keeping tabs on races in Wisconsin and across the country ahead of the November midterm elections.