The Brief The Republican Party of Wisconsin officially endorsed Tom Tiffany for governor. For Tiffany, the endorsement unlocks collaboration – and funding – from WisGOP. Wisconsin Democrats will host their convention four weeks from now in Madison.



Wisconsin voters will decide whether Democrats or Republicans run the state later this year. And in Wisconsin Dells, the GOP made its endorsement in the race for governor official on Saturday.

Tom Tiffany

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany already has the backing of President Donald Trump. Now, he has the official backing of Wisconsin Republicans – and was the only Republican candidate who qualified for the state party's endorsement.

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"Let’s leave the sinking ship of Gov. Evers behind," said Tiffany.

It's a big change from the last governor's race in 2022. The Wisconsin GOP convention did not endorse a candidate that year; none of the five candidates reached the necessary 60%.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany speaks at Wisconsin Republican Convention

What it means:

With the official endorsement, Tiffany unlocks collaboration – and funding – from the Wisconsin GOP. Donors can give unlimited donations to the state party, which the party can then transfer to Tiffany's campaign.

Keep in mind: Candidates pay less for advertisements. That’s a help in a midterm election that typically isn’t the best for the party in the White House, and could give Tiffany a leg up as more than seven Democrats battle one another in their party’s primary in August.

Brian Schimming

Dig deeper:

Republicans have had internal fights, too. There has been a revolt brewing against Brian Schimming, who chairs the Wisconsin GOP. People have been upset with big losses in recent Wisconsin Supreme Court races, which are officially nonpartisan.

Schimming is staying put for now. It's not the convention that can fire or hire Schimming, but the state party's executive committee.

When do Democrats convene?

The other side:

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host its convention four weeks from now in Madison.

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In a statement, a WisDems spokesperson said of the endorsement for Tiffany:

"The Republican Party of Wisconsin endorsed a candidate who is ready and willing to squeeze every last dollar he can out of working Wisconsinites."

Race for governor

What's next:

To actually win a spot on the ballot, primary voters have the final say come August. The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries will face off in November.

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