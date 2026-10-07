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The Brief The general midterm elections are quickly approaching, taking place on Nov. 3. Several key deadlines for Wisconsinites are coming up throughout October. There are different deadlines regarding voter registration and absentee ballots.



Registered voters throughout Wisconsin have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the 2026 general election. Here are some key deadlines to be aware of to make sure you are all set to vote next month.

Voter registration deadlines

Timeline:

You can register to vote in Wisconsin in a myriad of ways that are listed with the deadlines below. Everyone registering to vote must show a proof of residence document when registering to vote by mail, in-person in the clerk's office, or at the polls on Election Day.

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Oct. 14, 2026

Oct. 30, 2026 – 5 p.m.

Deadline to : Voters can register in-person at the municipal clerk's office during the business hours of those offices until the deadline. register to vote in your municipal clerk's office : Voters can register in-person at the municipal clerk's office during the business hours of those offices until the deadline.

Nov. 3, 2026 – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee voting deadlines

Timeline:

Any Wisconsin voter can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them for any reason. You must be registered to vote before you are eligible to request an absentee ballot. You can request an absentee ballot in writing or here, on MyVote.wi.gov. You must provide photo ID when requesting an absentee ballot.

Oct. 29, 2026 – 5 p.m.

Oct. 30, 2026 – 5 p.m.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot for the indefinitely confined and military

Oct. 20, 2026 (through possibly Nov. 1, 2026)

Deadline for in-person absentee ballot voting: Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in person in their municipal clerk's office through Nov. 1, 2026. Some offices, however, might not offer additional in-person absentee hours. You can : Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in person in their municipal clerk's office through Nov. 1, 2026. Some offices, however, might not offer additional in-person absentee hours. You can check that here , or contact your municipal clerk's office for more details.

Nov. 3, 2026 – 5 p.m.

Deadline for hospitalized voters : Voters in the hospital can : Voters in the hospital can request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days predating the election day. You can request an absentee ballot between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, if you are hospitalized.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot if you are away in the military

Nov. 3, 2026 – 8 p.m.

Deadline to return your absentee ballot: If you have already received your absentee ballot, you must return it by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voting in Wisconsin

Local perspective:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you plan to vote on Election Day, you can locate your polling place here by entering your address. Your polling place will have its own hours.

If you have already submitted your absentee ballot, you can track its status by entering your full name and date of birth here. You can then see information such as if your ballot has been received yet or processed, when it was sent, and more.

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If you need more information about who and what is on your specific, local ballot this year, you can also get that information here by entering your address.

Further information about how your individual vote is counted is also available here. You can also learn about how results are reported in Wisconsin here. Even more additional information can be found across the My Vote Wisconsin website.