Wisconsin elections: Deadlines voters should know before November
MADISON, WIS. - Registered voters throughout Wisconsin have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the 2026 general election. Here are some key deadlines to be aware of to make sure you are all set to vote next month.
Voter registration deadlines
Timeline:
You can register to vote in Wisconsin in a myriad of ways that are listed with the deadlines below. Everyone registering to vote must show a proof of residence document when registering to vote by mail, in-person in the clerk's office, or at the polls on Election Day.
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Oct. 14, 2026
- Deadline to register to vote by mail: Your voter registration form must be postmarked to your municipal clerk no later than Oct. 14, 2026. Find the contact information for your municipal clerk here.
- Deadline to register to vote online: Voters who can match their name, date of birth, Wisconsin driver's license or state ID number, and address with the DMV can register to vote online through Oct. 14, 2026.
Oct. 30, 2026 – 5 p.m.
- Deadline to register to vote in your municipal clerk's office: Voters can register in-person at the municipal clerk's office during the business hours of those offices until the deadline.
Nov. 3, 2026 – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Deadline to register to vote at your polling place: You can register to vote at your polling place on Election Day, Nov. 3. You can find your polling place location here.
Absentee voting deadlines
Timeline:
Any Wisconsin voter can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them for any reason. You must be registered to vote before you are eligible to request an absentee ballot. You can request an absentee ballot in writing or here, on MyVote.wi.gov. You must provide photo ID when requesting an absentee ballot.
Oct. 29, 2026 – 5 p.m.
- Deadline to request an absentee ballot (both regular and overseas voters): Your request must be sent to your municipal clerk. You can find yours here.
Oct. 30, 2026 – 5 p.m.
- Deadline to request an absentee ballot for the indefinitely confined and military
Oct. 20, 2026 (through possibly Nov. 1, 2026)
- Deadline for in-person absentee ballot voting: Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in person in their municipal clerk's office through Nov. 1, 2026. Some offices, however, might not offer additional in-person absentee hours. You can check that here, or contact your municipal clerk's office for more details.
Nov. 3, 2026 – 5 p.m.
- Deadline for hospitalized voters: Voters in the hospital can request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days predating the election day. You can request an absentee ballot between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, if you are hospitalized.
- Deadline to request an absentee ballot if you are away in the military
Nov. 3, 2026 – 8 p.m.
- Deadline to return your absentee ballot: If you have already received your absentee ballot, you must return it by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voting in Wisconsin
Local perspective:
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you plan to vote on Election Day, you can locate your polling place here by entering your address. Your polling place will have its own hours.
If you have already submitted your absentee ballot, you can track its status by entering your full name and date of birth here. You can then see information such as if your ballot has been received yet or processed, when it was sent, and more.
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If you need more information about who and what is on your specific, local ballot this year, you can also get that information here by entering your address.
Further information about how your individual vote is counted is also available here. You can also learn about how results are reported in Wisconsin here. Even more additional information can be found across the My Vote Wisconsin website.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Wisconsin voting source website, MyVote Wisconsin. This report was written in Eden Prairie, Minnesota by Maureen Breslin.