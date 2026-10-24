World Series: Meet the Milwaukee Brewers' mascots

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The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers have two mascots: Barrelman and Bernie Brewer. Bernie Brewer became a team mascot in 1973, while Barrelman made his debut in 2015. The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 24.



In the 2026 World Series, there are two special characters cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers and hyping up the crowd.

One is their mascot Bernie Brewer, while the other is mascot Barrelman.

Milwaukee Brewers have 2 mascots

Bernie Brewer :

According to the Brewers, mascot Bernie Brewer was inspired by a real person.

That man is Milton Mason.

In 1970, Mason, then 69 years old, camped out on the Brewer's scoreboard, vowing not to come down until the team drew a crowd of 40,000.

Staying in a trailer, he spent 40 days atop the scoreboard, until finally, on Aug. 16, a crowd of 44,387 came, bringing him down from his perch.

In 1973, the team adopted Bernie Brewer as a mascot. He would slide down from a beer-barrel chalet into a beer stein after each Brewers home run and victory.

Bernie's chalet was taken down when the team rebuilt the bleachers in 1984, and the mascot took a nine-year hiatus.

He returned in 1993, and, according to the Brewers, now has the largest X following of any MLB mascot.

Milwaukee Brewers barrel man dances with fans during the seventh inning stretch of game one of NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) ((Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Barelman:

Barrelman debuted as a Brewers mascot in 2015.

His likeness is based on the original Brewers logo.

The logo was first used by the American Association Brewers in the 1940s, and was used again by the Brewers from 1970-1977.