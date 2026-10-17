The Brief Any eligible voter in Wisconsin can request an absentee ballot. You do not need to list a reason. There are various deadlines for submitting your absentee ballot, depending on your own circumstances. You must be registered to vote in order to request an absentee ballot, which has its own upcoming deadlines.



The midterm elections are a few short weeks away, but there is still time to request and vote with an absentee ballot in Wisconsin. Here is everything you need to know about voting via absentee ballot in Wisconsin for the upcoming midterm election.

Request an absentee ballot

How to request:

In Wisconsin, you do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot. Any eligible voter can request one.

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You can go to MyVote Wisconsin's website and request an absentee ballot. You simply enter your first and last name as well as your date of birth, and if you are in the military or a registered voter, you can request your absentee ballot here. You can also request an absentee ballot in writing or in-person. Options for voting absentee in-person can be found here. You must provide photo ID when requesting an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballot deadlines

Timeline:

Here are the key deadlines to be aware of if you plan to vote absentee in Wisconsin.

Oct. 29, 2026 – 5 p.m.

Oct. 30, 2026 – 5 p.m.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot for the indefinitely confined and military

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Oct. 20, 2026 (through possibly Nov. 1, 2026)

Deadline for in-person absentee ballot voting: Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in person in their municipal clerk's office through Nov. 1, 2026. Some offices, however, might not offer additional in-person absentee hours. You can Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in person in their municipal clerk's office through Nov. 1, 2026. Some offices, however, might not offer additional in-person absentee hours. You can check that here , or contact your municipal clerk's office for more details.

Nov. 3, 2026 – 5 p.m.

Deadline for hospitalized voters: Voters in the hospital can Voters in the hospital can request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days predating the election day. You can request an absentee ballot between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, if you are hospitalized.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot if you are away in the military

Nov. 3, 2026 – 8 p.m.

Deadline to return your absentee ballot: If you have already received your absentee ballot, you must return it by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Track your absentee ballot

What you can do:

It's best not to wait for deadlines to request and submit your absentee ballot. The process takes time. You can track your ballot request by filling out your information here.

Fill out your absentee ballot

What's next:

To fill out your absentee ballot, you will need a witness. The witness must be an adult U.S. citizen who is not a candidate in the upcoming election. You then must fill out your ballot carefully, ensuring that you are selecting the options that you wish to vote for.

Afterward, when your ballot is complete, place it in the certified envelope that you received. Then, seal and sign the certificate envelope and make sure your witness signs their signature with their address as well. The video below also explains how to fill out your absentee ballot.

If you make any errors or mistakes or change your mind about a selection, contact your municipal clerk's office for assistance. You can find your clerk on the website here.

Return your absentee ballot

Final steps:

In order to submit your completed absentee ballot and have your vote recorded, you must mail it back using the pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope that is included with your ballot packet. The Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends mailing your ballot back at least 10 days before Election Day.

Once you mail your ballot, you cannot vote in person at the polls. You can find your assigned polling place or absentee counting location by submitting your information here.

You can track your submitted ballot by visiting this website and inserting your information.

Other options for submitting your absentee ballot include going to your local clerk's office and taking your ballot to your assigned polling place or absentee counting location on Election Day. Some clerk's offices require appointments or offer other in-person absentee voting locations, such as your local library. Find your local options by filling out your information here.

Voters in Madison, Wisconsin. ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images))

Complete your ballot

Important advice:

According to the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the tips listed below are important things to remember when filling out your absentee ballot.

Use a blue or black pen to complete your ballot.

Review your name and address on the return envelope to ensure it’s correct.

Put your ballot in the return envelope.

Sign and date the certificate on the return envelope.

Have your witness sign and write their address on the return envelope.

Double-check you followed all the directions.

Mail or deliver your ballot to your clerk by the deadline.

Registering to vote

Dig deeper:

If you would like to vote by absentee ballot, but still need to register to vote, there are a myriad of ways that you can do so. You can check to see if you are registered to vote by filling out your information here. You can also update your name or address on your voting registration by following this link.

If you have legally changed your name or moved to a new address, then you will need to update your voter record by submitting a new voter registration. Everyone registering to vote must show a proof of residence document when registering to vote by mail, in-person in the clerk's office, or at the polls on Election Day.

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Registration deadlines:

Oct. 14, 2026

Deadline to register to vote by mail : Your voter registration form must be postmarked to your municipal clerk no later than Oct. 14, 2026. Your voter registration form must be postmarked to your municipal clerk no later than Oct. 14, 2026. Find the contact information for your municipal clerk here.

Deadline to register to vote online: Voters who can match their name, date of birth, Wisconsin driver's license or state ID number, and address with the DMV can register to vote online through Oct. 14, 2026. Voters who can match their name, date of birth, Wisconsin driver's license or state ID number, and address with the DMV can register to vote online through Oct. 14, 2026.

Oct. 30, 2026 – 5 p.m.

Deadline to register to vote in your municipal clerk's office: Voters can register in-person at the municipal clerk's office during the business hours of those offices until the deadline. Voters can register in-person at the municipal clerk's office during the business hours of those offices until the deadline.

Nov. 3, 2026 – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.