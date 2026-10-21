The Brief Candidates in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District debated on WCLO radio. Republican Rep. Bryan Steil and Democrat Mitchell Berman sparred over Medicaid funding, immigration, elections and bringing down the cost of living. Forecasters earlier this year rated the race as "likely Republican" but now say the race has moved more competitive and "leans Republican."



With early voting kicking off in battleground Wisconsin, control of Congress is on the line. The differences between Democrats and Republicans are clear in one of Wisconsin’s competitive Congressional races.

1st Congressional District

The backstory:

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, reaches west parts of Rock County and north to part of Milwaukee County. Republicans have held the seat since 1995, including current incumbent U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil. Before him, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan held the seat.

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Big picture view:

Forecasters at both the Cook Political Report and University of Virginia's Crystal Ball originally estimated this race was likely to go to Republicans. But those two forecasters now moved it to more competitive, saying it now "leans Republican." This race will help decide who controls Congress: Democrats or Republicans.

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

Steil vs. Berman

What they're saying:

Steil is running for reelection against Democrat Mitchell Berman. WCLO radio in Janesville hosted the only debate between the candidates live on air and online. They sparred over what to do on many issues, including the cost of living. They also fought over elections, immigration and Social Security – fighting over what Republicans called the "Big, Beautiful Bill," which put new restrictions and cuts on Medicaid.

Berman: "This is going to affect us all across the board, this is going to lead to worse patient outcomes, this is going to lead to people losing their lives. That’s what’s at risk here. So I think we need to make sure that we fully fund Medicaid, we restore those ACA subsidies, so people will be able to afford insurance, and we offer a government option to give people the opportunity to buy in and drive down costs."

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Steil: "My opponent knows that Medicaid funding for the state of Wisconsin increased by $1 billion year over year. He knows it increased by $1 billion. He wants to fear monger and scare people listening."

Berman: "So increasing the funding by $1 billion, when you’re looking at a loss."

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Steil: "But, you admit it increased by $1 billion?"

Berman: "When you’re looking at loss of more than that, is what we call in the ER putting a Band-Aid on a bullet hole. That is not going to cover the gap and loss of coverage that people are going to be seeing. And that is not going to be able to keep services available in our hospitals."

Steil: "So, we agree it increased by $1 billion."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.