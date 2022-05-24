Sophie Dittrich sentenced; probation for drug, weapon charges

article

The daughter of a Wisconsin state representative has been sentenced to three years of probation for charges filed in a 2020 incident.

Sophie Dittrich, 20, was also ordered to serve 90 days in the Waukesha County Huber Facility starting May 31. She pleaded guilty in March to a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor weapon charge. One other felony and two misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, a Republican who represents Oconomowoc in the Wisconsin Assembly.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court filings said an Oconomowoc police officer was flagged down by a man who said a woman in an older red car pointed a gun at him and his passenger while they were getting food on Dec. 27, 2020.

According to the filings, the man said he saw the red car driving toward him in the parking lot and the driver pointed a black and silver-tipped handgun at him, circling the parking lot a few times. The man’s female passenger said the driver waved at her, before pulling out the gun and pointing at them.

State Rep. Barbara Dittrich

Officers found the car parked at a Walgreens down the block and the officer recognized the driver as Sophie Dittrich, who was 18 years old at the time. Two other girls were also in the car. Dittrich told police she didn’t point a gun, but used her fingers and then flipped them off.

During a search of the car, a criminal complaint states officers found a number of different drug paraphernalia including marijuana grinders, a glass pipe, bong, rolling papers and a digital scale. More than a pound of marijuana, more than 1.5 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, 85 THC vape cartridges with a concentration between 80% and 90% and more than a half-ounce of THC wax were found, according to court documents.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

An officer also found hidden behind a piece of trim in the center console a loaded black-and-silver .22 Ruger semi-automatic handgun reported stolen out of Glendale. More than $400 was found in Dittrich’s front pocket, according to court documents.

One of the passengers, who was also cited for a small amount of marijuana, told investigators she wouldn’t be surprised if police found a gun in the vehicle, saying Dittrich pointed the gun at the people in the other car.

Advertisement

The woman, who said she and Dittrich used to go to the same church, said about two months ago she got a THC vape cartridge from Dittrich without paying for it and there was an outstanding drug debt – but said she didn’t believe there was any animosity between the two. The complaint adds that both victims gave inconsistent stories about buying the vape cartridge.