Daughter of state representative faces drug, disorderly conduct charges

article

The daughter of State Rep. Barbara Dittrich faces multiple charges tied to an incident that happened in Oconomowoc on Sunday morning, Dec. 27. The accused is Sophie Dittrich, 18, and she is charged with the following criminal counts:

Possession with intent to deliver Psilocin or Psilocybin

Possession with intent to deliver THC

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday morning, Dec. 27, an officer was flagged down by a person in Oconomowoc who indicated a woman in an older Chevy Malibu "pointed a pistol at him and the other occupant in his vehicle." The male victim described the defendant's actions as "flashed a gun at us." The victim then gave the officer a description of the vehicle -- and the last known direction of travel.

The complaint said a short time later, the officer located the Chevy in a Walgreens parking lot. He activated his emergency lights and exited his squad. At that point, the driver, identified as Dittrich, got out of the vehicle. The officer told her to get back inside. There were two other women in the vehicle at the time.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the complaint says he "could immediately smell an odor of marijuana coming from inside." The officer asked Dittrich about the incident that happened earlier -- and she "initially denied any conflict or incident between her and anyone else." Dittrich later indicated she knew the female passenger in the vehicle -- and that they "had not gotten along for at least eight years." The complaint says Dittrich told the officer "she made a gun with her fingers as she passed by their car." She indicated "she did not do anything wrong and that the officer would have no right to search the car."

A short time later, the officer conducted a search of Dittrich's vehicle and found items including the following:

Advertisement

Clear plastic marijuana grinder

Small rubber dish with suspected THC wax

Black digital scale

Vape cartridge bearing a leaf logo believed to be a THC cartridge

Backpack containing a large vacuum-sealable bag that was approximately half full of suspected marijuana

Large candy-type glass jar completely full of suspected marijuana

Glass jar which contained two clear plastic bags with suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms)

Large bundle of THC vape cartridges

The officer continued to search the vehicle for the firearm. The complaint said he noted "there were several pry marks" and that a "compartment was missing a pin that holds the panel in place." When the officer reached under the center console of the vehicle, he "felt what appeared to be a firearm." He removed the firearm -- a Ruger 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun. When the officer ran the serial number for the firearm, the complaint said "it came back stolen from Glendale."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

State Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R – Oconomowoc) issued the following statement on this matter:

"Every family who suffers through the pain of addiction, regardless of the specific form in which it presents, has their own private story of trial and sorrow. Now you know part of my family’s story and what impacts some of my legislative positions. Given this recent incident, I will fight all the harder for those facing similar circumstances as long as I remain in the Wisconsin State Legislature.

"We love our daughter very much and will continue doing everything in our power to help her on the road to recovery. She is a young adult and will need our support as she takes responsibility for her wellbeing. We are grateful for the incredible people and resources in the 38th Assembly District and throughout our state that are available to assist families like ours through these types of heartbreaking trials."

Sophie Dittrich made her initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Cash bond was set at $500. Dittrich is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 1, 2021.



