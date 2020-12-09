Wisconsin could play key role in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The U.S. may be days away from the first COVID-19 shots, and Wisconsin could play a crucial role in the process.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, Dec. 10 will weigh emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine.

Once allowed, Pfizer plans to ship vaccines largely from two hubs -- one in Pleasant Prairie, one in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

"I'm pretty excited about this happening and Kenosha being on the map for good reasons for a change," said State Sen. Van Wanggaard.

The Medical College of Wisconsin's president said it is his understanding that the vaccine is already being stored.

From here, the plan is to ship and fly the vaccines in temperature-controlled thermal shippers using dry ice to keep the shots ultracold. They then plan to use GPS to track location and temperature.

However, even if the FDA allows the vaccine to be distributed starting Thursday, Wisconsin health experts say life won't be getting back to normal any time soon.

Andre Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee, estimates that it may be late summer or fall of 2021 before life can get back to normal.

"It’s the $64 million question," Palm said in a virtual COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. "I think some of this really does depend on how many vaccines candidates make it across the finish line and what timeframe and what is their manufacturing capacity?"

The timeline could change depending on how many vaccines are allowed by the FDA. If the administration allows the Pfizer drug, Wisconsin will get about 50,000 doses to start.

First in line are health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. There are more than 400,000 health care workers in Wisconsin. It is likely going to take months to ramp up manufacturing.

To allow the vaccines to ship from here in Wisconsin, state law may need to be changed. It requires a license that the state doesn't even offer.

State Sen. Wanggaard, who represents the Pleasant Prairie area in the Wisconsin Legislature, said Pfizer told him it can wait until 2021. He told FOX6 News that he has been working with the company to craft a legislative fix.