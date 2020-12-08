Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 4,114 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 68 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 4,114 Tuesday, Dec. 8, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 418,446.

There have been 3,806 deaths in the state, with 68 new deaths reported by DHS officials Tuesday. 

Right now, there are nine patients being cared for at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Of the positive cases, 18,500 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 356,752 have recovered (85.3%), making for 57,813 active cases (13.8%).

More than 2.2 million have tested negative. More than 2.6 million have been tested.

Patient speaks on COVID-19 vaccine trial at UIC

FOX6 News spoke with a man who is part of a Moderna vaccine trial through the University of Illinois-Chicago about his experience.

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

