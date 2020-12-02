Lake Geneva company part of COVID-19 vaccine rollout effort

Primex, a Lake Geneva-based manufacturer, announced this week it is part of the massive effort underway to help protect COVID-19 vaccines as they roll out across the country.

A news release from the company indicates Primex’s OneVue temperature sensor and automated monitoring platform is widely used by healthcare providers, and has the capability to monitor the extremely cold storage temperatures required by several of the leading vaccine candidates.

The current leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates are expected to require extremely cold storage temperatures, with some as low as minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 70 degrees Celsius). A Primex OneVue Sense temperature sensor with cryogenic probe can monitor storage units as low as minus 328 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 200 degrees Celsius). The system also archives all recorded temperatures to ensure compliance.

In addition, the news release says Primex offers other tools that are being used in the fight against COVID-19, including contact closure monitoring, which can be used in hospital isolation rooms and to ensure freezer storage doors remain closed in pharmacies.