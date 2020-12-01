Medical College joins research effort on new COVID-19 treatments

article

The Medical College of Wisconsin is now involved in a new clinical trial to study the newest, most effective treatments for COVID-19 patients recovering at home.

A news release says the trial, ACTIV-2, is a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study with sites all across the nation. It is geared specifically toward non-hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six days.

Officials say as new treatments for the disease are developed, ACTIV-2 patient participants will benefit. If a therapy appears effective, it can be advanced rapidly to testing in larger groups of volunteers.

ACTIV-2 was established as part of NIH’s Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV), a public-private partnership program created to speed development of the most promising treatments and vaccines. MCW is currently the only participating site in Wisconsin.

Eventually, MCW will also be enrolling patients for a similar trial for hospitalized patients, ACTIV-3.