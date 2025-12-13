Wisconsin's cold weather means business heats up for some

The Brief Cold, winter weather means business is heating up for some people. Volunteers ventured out to deliver care packages for the MCSO Holiday Spectacular. On days like Saturday, it only takes 30 minutes for frostbite or hypothermia.



The FOX6 Weather Experts say, on days like Saturday, it only takes 30 minutes outside to experience frostbite or hypothermia if you're not properly dressed. But those chilling temperatures mean business for some.

Business heats up

What they're saying:

Les Moise Ski, Tennis & Snowboard has been in business for nearly 80 years, and staff said there's no time like the winter season. Timm said business has been heating up as people look for gear to get out in the cold.

"Any cold weather sport or outdoors thing is good for us. It’s awesome," said Joe Timm, manager at Les Moise Ski, Tennis & Snowboard. "We know it’s going to be a busy day, but we prepare for it, and it’s always a good time."

Snow-and-ice safety

What they're saying:

Just as it’s important to be properly dressed, making sure the roads are safe is a top priority.

"When the lot needs to be pre-treated, we come over and pre-treat all the lots – salt it before the snow starts. Then during the snow event and after the snow ends, we come over and make sure everything is clear," said Luis Albor, owner of Albor Group LLC. "It feels so good when you can help people."

The family-owned landscaping company lays concrete in the summer. Come winter, the focus shifts to keeping roads and parking lots clear. And although the work is dependent on snowfall and cold temperatures, Albor said it's still good business despite challenges.

"We have so many guys that want to work, but very few pick up the phone and very few show up," he said.

Holiday Spectacular

What they're saying:

On Milwaukee's northwest side, the cold couldn't stop volunteers from serving their community. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office led its second annual Holiday Spectacular to deliver care packages to families in need.

"With everything, the rising costs of everything, prices have gone up on every single thing there is. So, every little bit helps me, it benefits me a great deal. My heart is smiling right now," said China Johnson.

Johnson said she started looking after three of her grandchildren after her sone experienced a stroke. She was one of 150 families who received care packages stocked with household items and toys through the effort.

"This has definitely given me some type of hope for the future and everything that's to come, so I’m just grateful – Santa’s in the living room, it don’t get no better than that," she said. "This has definitely been a pleasure, a blessing for me and my family."

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball (C), China Johnson (R) and her grandchildren