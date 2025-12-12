Cold weather advisory for southeast Wisconsin; what you need to know

article

The Brief Wisconsin faces its coldest air of the season this weekend with wind chills as low as minus 30 and single digit highs on Saturday. Outdoor events and activities may be disrupted due to dangerous cold, with frostbite risks increasing for anyone exposed for even short periods. Lake Michigan will see heavy freezing spray and hazardous marine conditions through Sunday morning.



Southern Wisconsin is bracing for its first true blast of Arctic air this winter, with dangerous wind chills, single digit highs, and hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued cold weather advisories across much of the region beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday morning.

Cold Weather Advisory For Wisconsin

Coldest air of the season

What we know:

The Arctic front pushes through the state Friday evening, followed by a rapid drop in temperatures and a surge of northwest winds. Wind chills between minus 20 and minus 30 degrees are expected late Friday night through early Sunday.

Overnight lows drop well below zero inland, and daytime highs on Saturday reach only the single digits above zero for most communities from Madison to Milwaukee and northward. Meteorologists note this is the coldest air mass so far this season and the duration of the event increases the risk to anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Will challenge outdoor plans

What you can do:

The bitter cold will challenge outdoor plans across Wisconsin, especially on Saturday when temperatures struggle to rise above zero in parts of central and southern Wisconsin. Holiday markets, outdoor sports, community festivals, zoo lights, and charity runs may need to modify schedules or add warming stations.

If you do go out or if you are planning an outdoor activity, prepare for ways to limit time outdoors, provide additional shelter options, and increase warming breaks. Frostbite risks increase significantly when wind chills drop below minus 20 degrees, especially for young children with exposed skin. Pet owners should limit time outside, and those caring for livestock or outdoor animals will need to take extra precautions to prevent freezing.

Even Sunday, with slightly warmer southwest winds, wind chills may remain below zero through the morning before a gradual improvement late in the day.

Hazards on Lake Michigan

Local perspective:

The incoming Arctic air will also create significant hazards on Lake Michigan. A prolonged period of strong northwest winds will generate heavy freezing spray from Friday night through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heavy Freezing Spray Warning for the nearshore and open waters, along with a Small Craft Advisory for high waves and reduced visibility. Vessel icing can occur rapidly in these setups as spray freezes on decks, railings, and rigging, adding weight and reducing maneuverability. Nearshore infrastructure, including breakwalls and piers, may ice over as well.

Boat owners and harbor crews should prepare for hazardous conditions and difficult operations throughout the weekend.

Warm-up arrives next week

Dig deeper:

Despite the harsh weekend, temperatures rebound quickly early next week. Daytime highs climb back to near or above freezing by Tuesday and may reach the upper 30s or near 40 by midweek under strong southwest flow. The shift will help ease the cold but may introduce melting and refreezing concerns.

