Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin; Evers, others launch effort

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, March 29 joined a group of organizations, businesses and allies in Milwaukee to celebrate the official launch of the new Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the coalition aims to enhance quality of life for Wisconsin residents "by accelerating the state’s transition to a clean energy economy." It is an effort years in the making.

"We don't have to choose between mitigating climate change and protecting our environment and good paying jobs and economic development," Evers said. "We can and we are doing both."

The coalition’s 2023 policy agenda is built upon six core pillars, the release said – the tenets of a clean economy:

Healthy economy

Environmental justice and infrastructure

Carbon-free power

Home and building repair

Thriving landscapes

Next-gen transportation

The official formation of the CECW is the latest step in Evers' efforts toward building a clean energy economy in Wisconsin. Previously, he created the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change and released the state’s first-ever Clean Energy Plan.

Implementing the state’s Clean Energy Plan, the governor's office said, is expected to lower energy bills, reduce reliance on out-of-state energy sources, invest in job and apprenticeship training, and create more than 40,000 jobs by 2030. The plan also supports Evers' commitment to making the state's electricity production 100% carbon-free by 2050.