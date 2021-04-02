Wisconsin churches prepare for 2nd pandemic Easter

The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping people from celebrating Easter Sunday.

In 2020, Easter services were held virtually. This year, churches are adapting to different guidelines and preparing to welcome people back.

Church leaders around Wisconsin, including Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki, are preparing for their second Easter Sunday during the pandemic.

"We've watched the effects of the pandemic and maybe even more so than ever we need the cross and need to know our suffering is not alone," said Listecki.

Parishioners are being welcomed back to in-person services at a limited capacity.

"With the vaccinations that are going out, people are feeling a little more comfortable coming back," Listecki said.

Health experts in Milwaukee County provided guidance Thursday, ahead of the holiday.

"You need to continue to take those important steps and make those decisions based on levels of risk, based on vaccination, and based on what you may be willing to do," said Darren Rausch with the Greenfield Health Department.

At Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, Pastor Mel Lawrenz said, while Waukesha County has lifted its COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the church will limit the amount of people per service Sunday. Masks will also be encouraged.

"Last year it was difficult to not be able to gather for Good Friday or Easter," said Lawrenz.

The pastor is preparing to provide a message of hope amid a pandemic.

"It’s really great, come up Good Friday and Easter to celebrate and look forward to things getting safer and safer in the weeks to come," Lawrenz said.

FOX6 News called several churches in the area. Most are offering virtual options for members who cannot or do not feel comfortable attending services.

